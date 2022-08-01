Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.(MattGush/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) – A man in Texas died after he was hit by a bullet that ricocheted off a woman whom he shot, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, 26-year-old Byron Redmon shot an adult female in the neck Saturday while inside an apartment. The bullet went through the woman’s neck and struck Redmon in the leg.

Police said Redmon died at the hospital. They did not release the condition of the woman.

Dallas police said they are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers injured and hospitalized, driver arrested.
Man killed in vehicle rollover accident over the weekend
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges.
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Teens charged with deadly conduct with a weapon
Laredo Police arrest 3 teens for deadly conduct with a weapon

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
White House decries China rhetoric over Pelosi Taiwan visit
The county sheriff said authorities do not believe the child was left in the car.
Child, 2, dies in hot car in Kansas, sheriff says
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Brittney Griner’s trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say
A new study has found a link between a diet high in ultra-processed foods and the rate of...
Ultra-processed foods linked with cognitive decline, study says