Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man killed in vehicle rollover accident over the weekend

Several injured, driver arrested
Driver arrested, passengers hospitalized.
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is killed in a tragic accident Saturday night.

It happened at about 8:30pm when the driver of a 2004 Silverado pickup truck reportedly lost control while driving along Highway 359, causing it to roll over. The accident was so severe, several passengers inside were thrown from the vehicle.

The victims were taken to the hospital. One of them, 27-year-old Roberto Dueñas, passed away because of his injuries.

The driver, 29-year-old Luis Dueñas, was arrested. Investigators believe he may have allegedly been drunk at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say
Teens charged with deadly conduct with a weapon
Laredo Police arrest 3 teens for deadly conduct with a weapon
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges.
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges

Latest News

Assistance for Water Bills for Webb County
Assistance for Water Bills for Webb County
Assistance for Water Bills for Webb County
Assistance for Water Bills for Webb County
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Slim Shower Chance, Most Places Stay Dry
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast