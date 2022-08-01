Man killed in vehicle rollover accident over the weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is killed in a tragic accident Saturday night.

It happened at about 8:30pm when the driver of a 2004 Silverado pickup truck reportedly lost control while driving along Highway 359, causing it to roll over. The accident was so severe, several passengers inside were thrown from the vehicle.

The victims were taken to the hospital. One of them, 27-year-old Roberto Dueñas, passed away because of his injuries.

The driver, 29-year-old Luis Dueñas, was arrested. Investigators believe he may have allegedly been drunk at the time of the accident.

