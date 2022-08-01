Shop Local
Man wanted for aggravated assault

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s office needs the public’s help in finding a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Juan Ortegon Zamarripa, 53, is described as 5 feet 8 inches, black hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 200 pounds. His last known address is the 3100 W. San Francisco.

To report Zamarripa’s location, call Crime Stoppers (956) 415-bust(2878).

