LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s office needs the public’s help in finding a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Juan Ortegon Zamarripa, 53, is described as 5 feet 8 inches, black hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 200 pounds. His last known address is the 3100 W. San Francisco.

To report Zamarripa’s location, call Crime Stoppers (956) 415-bust(2878).

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.