Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Probation office oversees 7,000 cases in Webb county per year

Probation officers recognized
Probation officers recognized(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last week, Webb County proclaimed the end of July as Probation Officer’s Week.

The county recognized the department for their hard work before and during the pandemic.

The department states they hand over 7,000 cases per year.

However, those cases are on the rise.

The Webb and Zapata County community supervision and corrections department indicates 20 to 30 of their employees are probation officers.

Due to the pandemic, they have seen a backlog of cases.

The department moved their work virtually, which created a challenge.

“Here in Webb County, our judges did a great job of going virtual as soon as possible. But when you go virtual you add so many more steps to closing out a case. That created a lot of backlogs. What used to be a really easy process to close out a case when you were in court in person, turned into a multistep process. To make sure everything is right, all the paperwork is there, everything has been discussed. That created a lot of backlogs” Alyson Martinez, Webb & Zapata County CSCD said.

Currently the department has over 50 employees, however only five are trained to handle sex offender cases.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Passengers injured and hospitalized, driver arrested.
Man killed in vehicle rollover accident over the weekend
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges.
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents

Latest News

Mayor addresses water issues
Water infrastructure needs creates financial strain for city
Mobile health unit is back
City mobile health unit is back
Councilmember highlights city services available for parents
Councilmember highlights city services available for parents
LISD Schedule Distribution
Laredo ISD to distribute student schedules this week