Probation office oversees 7,000 cases in Webb county per year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last week, Webb County proclaimed the end of July as Probation Officer’s Week.

The county recognized the department for their hard work before and during the pandemic.

The department states they hand over 7,000 cases per year.

However, those cases are on the rise.

The Webb and Zapata County community supervision and corrections department indicates 20 to 30 of their employees are probation officers.

Due to the pandemic, they have seen a backlog of cases.

The department moved their work virtually, which created a challenge.

“Here in Webb County, our judges did a great job of going virtual as soon as possible. But when you go virtual you add so many more steps to closing out a case. That created a lot of backlogs. What used to be a really easy process to close out a case when you were in court in person, turned into a multistep process. To make sure everything is right, all the paperwork is there, everything has been discussed. That created a lot of backlogs” Alyson Martinez, Webb & Zapata County CSCD said.

Currently the department has over 50 employees, however only five are trained to handle sex offender cases.

