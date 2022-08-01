Shop Local
Water infrastructure needs creates financial strain for city

Mayor addresses water issues
Mayor addresses water issues
By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two major issues relating to the city’s water system is addressed by Mayor Pete Saenz.

Saenz stated that over 20 percent of the city’s old water lines were replaced, which is costing millions of dollars.

He indicated that the current water and sewer rate can only finance so much that people should expect the rates to go up in the future.

As for an emergency water source, the mayor explains that at this time, the city cannot afford one.

The city has its eyes set to the state for help.

“I know for a fact the state of Texas has 27 million dollars in surplus, given the fact that local people can’t afford it. It’s way beyond their bonding capacities, I think the state of Texas should come up with a program that actually finances these emergency water programs on a regional basis. Where they can finance and create distribution points and municipalities can actually tap into this distribution center or whatever the arrangement is " Saenz said.

The city had applied to get help from the state water development board for funding, however, they were notified they did not meet the states criteria to receive the help.

