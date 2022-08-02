Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

City allowing Laredoans to have a garage sale without permit

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted clutter, the City of Laredo is waiving garage sale permits for one whole weekend.

During the weekend of August 12, residents will be able to sell items from their garage, yard or home without the fear of a penalty or fine.

The weekend also coincides with National Garage Sale Day.

Officials with the City of Laredo want people to enjoy the chance to sell with friends and neighbors, they just ask that people stay safe.

The City of Laredo Building Development Director John Hickle is advising sellers to be aware of the traffic flow.

“We don’t want to create traffic jams or create dangerous situations for any people that might be attending the garage sale”, said Hickle.

For more information about the initiative, you can call 794-1625.

