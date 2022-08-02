Clear Choice ER to pay to set up shop at airport

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An emergency care center will now pay for its residence at the Laredo International Airport.

Clear Choice ER has been providing covid-19 services to travelers at the airport since February.

Since then, Clear Choice has not been paying for their 400 square foot space at the airport but now they will.

The freestanding ER company will now pay the city rent to the tune of $2,000 a month.

Gilberto Sanchez, the interim airport director for Laredo says they provide a vital service.

“Anyone going to travel and they are wishing to have a covid test before they can just swing by the clear choice office. They’re open monday through Saturday”, said Sanchez.

The lease term will be for one year and there is an option to renew.

