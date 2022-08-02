Drops of Jupiter

Shop Local
By Lorena Ibarra
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We finally saw some raindrops Monday afternoon but if you blinked you might of missed it!

Unfortunately, not all areas of south Texas saw rain, some remained dry and it’s going to stay dry.

On Tuesday, we’ll start off nice and breezy in the upper70s but feel a nice cool breeze in the air.

We’ll quickly warm up to a high of 106 and then 107, possibly even 108 on Wednesday.

Things will start to drop just a little into the 104 and 103 mark but still staying above the one-hundred degree mark.

Keep in mind we are in the last official summer month, so hopefully once we hit September we’ll start to cool off.

