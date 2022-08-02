Hotter Through Thursday

Shop Local
By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot airmass that was in the Pacific Northwest has tracked south through the Great Plains today. Winner, South Dakota was at least 111F today. The hot dry airmass will move south, and will be above Texas through Thursday with afternoon temperatures above 105. A little bit of a gulf influence will arrive from the east on Friday with temperatures not as far above 100. A few lucky spots could have a small shower pass by during the weekend. Most locations will stay dry.

