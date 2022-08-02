KGNS to hold Back-to-School supply drive

Shop Local
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are almost a week away from the first day of school and your good neighbor station wants to make sure that students have everything they need when they walk into the classrooms.

Back to school can be a busy time for many families so KGNS has decided to make it easy for mom and dad by hosting a back-to-school supply drive.

We have set up several drop off sites around town but on Monday you can stop by and donate at the KGNS parking lot we are located at 120 West Del Mar Boulevard right behind H-E-B and Target.

We are accepting items from paper, notebooks, highlighters glue sticks, erases, binders, crayons, markers, and backpacks.

KGNS team members will be out there from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All of the donations will go to both UISD and LISD which will go to students in need.

Now if you don’t get a chance to stop by, you have plenty of time to get involved in the cause.

We are going to be collecting supplies at any of our drop off locations up until August the eighth.

For a complete list of our drop off locations you can go to our website and click, on the link.

