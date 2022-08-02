Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Local parents feel relief from school supply giveaway

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As inflation continues to cause prices to soar at the stores, many every day items including school supplies will cost extra.

The back-to-school season can be a stressful time for parents struggling to make ends meet but our neighbors down south are getting some much-needed relief.

Monday was the 7th annual Back-to-School Backpack & Supplies Giveaway and County leaders made sure no parent was left empty handed.

After dealing with the coronavirus pandemic for the past two years, this was their first time the county held the event in person.

Organizers made sure to send everyone with their backpack full of necessities.

From notebooks to snacks, many agencies and special guests made sure kids are ready for the 2022-2023 school year.

Organizers say the need for supplies only keeps increasing every year, but they will continue helping the community the most they can.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
Passengers injured and hospitalized, driver arrested.
Man killed in vehicle rollover accident over the weekend
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges.
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Man wanted for aggravated assault

Latest News

back to school
Laredo area parents feel relief from school supply giveaway
"Protect Our Water" RGISC Mural
Mural calls on leaders to ‘Protect Our Water’
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Hotter Weather, Still Dry
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast