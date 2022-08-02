Local parents feel relief from school supply giveaway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As inflation continues to cause prices to soar at the stores, many every day items including school supplies will cost extra.

The back-to-school season can be a stressful time for parents struggling to make ends meet but our neighbors down south are getting some much-needed relief.

Monday was the 7th annual Back-to-School Backpack & Supplies Giveaway and County leaders made sure no parent was left empty handed.

After dealing with the coronavirus pandemic for the past two years, this was their first time the county held the event in person.

Organizers made sure to send everyone with their backpack full of necessities.

From notebooks to snacks, many agencies and special guests made sure kids are ready for the 2022-2023 school year.

Organizers say the need for supplies only keeps increasing every year, but they will continue helping the community the most they can.

