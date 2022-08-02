Man accused of discharging firearm in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of firing shots in a central Laredo neighborhood five months ago is arrested.

Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Mario Gutierrez Jr. and charged him with discharging a firearm.

The incident happened back in March 11 after midnight when officers received a shots fired call at the 3100 block of Chihuahua street.

Authorities received a call from a resident saying that it’s a common occurrence that happens in the area and named Gutierrez as the prime suspect.

Officers searched Gutierrez’s home and found a loaded handgun in his drawer along with nine rounds.

His sister also confirmed that the shots were made by her brother.

Gutierrez was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.

