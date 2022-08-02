Mexican consulate and MileOne to host women’s entrepreneurship program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican consulate is joining forces with MileOne to help women grow their small business ideas. They will both host a set of workshops named Women’s Entrepreneurship Program that will offer lessons in topics like budgeting, hiring employees, and marketing.

The deadline to register will be on Friday, August 12 and the courses will take place in October and November. The workshops will be for Mexican-American women living in Webb and surrounding counties.

Fernanda Uribe, the director of Community and Cultural Affairs with the Mexican consulate general, said, ”We are also collaborating with a non-profit organization called Thunderbird and it is based in Arizona. They will provide online classes, especially for women that speak Spanish, and then we will combine those classes with in-person workshops so by the end of the program they have a business plan that they can implement here in Laredo, Texas.”

If you are interested in joining, you can call the Mexican consulate general at 956-723-0990 ext. 233 or send a message to their social media pages.

