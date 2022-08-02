Mural calls on leaders to ‘Protect Our Water’

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a busy weekend for several Laredoans, who used paint and brushes to make their voices heard.

The non-profit, Rio Grande International Study Center along with volunteers, has completed a mural along the Rio Grande.

The finished art piece is located at Tres Laredo Park and reads “Protect Our Water,” in defense of the river which sources 100% of Laredo’s drinking water.

The artwork design is inspired by “papel picado,” which is a Spanish word describing a Mexican decorative craft made using tissue paper.

The group is hoping its message will reach lawmakers, in return leaders will support the Binational Conservation Corridor, a project that would invest in critical water infrastructure for the Rio Grande.

Ideally, the attention would also draw in Federal support. Officials with the non-profit have been vocal in wanting the Biden Administration to direct funds previously allocated for the border wall to support the construction of the Binational River Conservation Corridor project.

The completion of the mural also lined up with the one-year anniversary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) cancelation of border wall contracts for the Laredo Sector.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.