New episode of ‘Alz In This Together’ streams this Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - When it comes to Alzheimer’s disease, there are approximately 11 million caregivers in the U.S. currently caring for a loved one diagnosed with the disease or some form of dementia, many of those in the Laredo area.

There are resources available, which is the subject of Wednesday, August 3’s Alz In This Together digital streaming show hosted by Mindy Casso and Jerry Garza. The show is meant to help listeners better understand the disease, learn more about the help available, and the latest in research and clinical trials.

The show streams live each Wednesday at 9 a.m. on our website and also the KGNS Facebook page, allowing questions to be posted.

Alz In This Together will continue through this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event scheduled for Saturday, November 5 at Texas A&M International University (TAMIU).

