Scholarships available for students from Mexico studying at Laredo College

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mexico’s congress has designated money for a scholarship fund dedicated to students studying abroad.

The scholarships will be distributed by the consulates and the local office signed an agreement with Laredo College to support Mexican students studying in Laredo.

The consulate gave $7,000 dollars in scholarship funds which the college matched, amounting to $14,000. That means there are 14 $1,000 scholarships going out to eligible students who might be considering continuing their education or learning a new skill.

The president of Laredo College, Dr. Minita Ramirez said, ”The goal is to continue to offer to our students, whether they’re from the United States or Mexico, the opportunity to continue their education. Right now, there are a lot of job opportunities out there, but people are looking for skills. We want to invite people that are thinking about reskilling or retooling to come back and we’ll be able to provide some support.”

Those interested can contact the college for more information at (956) 722-0521.

