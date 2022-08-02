Student registration and COVID-19 vaccination clinics underway at LISD

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Independent School District (LISD) is hoping to start the new school year on the right foot by getting all its students registered and vaccinated before school starts.

LISD campuses began their last haul in getting their students registered for classes. Seniors were able to register and pick up their schedules on Monday, August 1. Juniors and eighth-grade students were able to do so on Tuesday, August 2.

On Wednesday, August 3, sophomores and seventh-grade students will be able to register and pick up their schedules at their respective schools from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. while freshman and sixth-grade students will be able to do so on Friday, August 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If any student does not get registered during this week at their respective schools, they will be able to do so on Monday, August 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. along with new students.

On Tuesday, August 2, LISD administered COVID-19 vaccines at Lamar Middle School and Cigarroa Middle School. If you missed out there will be more locations available. On Wednesday, August 3, Nixon and Martin high schools will have their clinic from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and then from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Garica Early college and Cigarroa High School.

On Friday, August 5, Lamar and Christen Middle School will have their COVID-19 clinics from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and then at Cigarroa and Memorial Middle School from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The first day of school for the 2022-2023 school year is Wednesday, August 10.

