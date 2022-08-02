Shop Local
TAMIU has a new human trafficking research program

By Lisely Garza
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Human trafficking cases are on the rise. According to the U.S Department of the United Nations and the International Organization for Migration, the sale of human beings is believed to be a $150 billion industry. Now, millions of dollars are going to stop this crime.

Laredo, like other border towns along the southern region of the U.S., continues to see many cases of human trafficking and smuggling. Due to the location of the city and the cases that go through Laredo, Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) will be conducting a Human Trafficking Research and Curriculum Development program.

Dr. Claudia San Miguel, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said this will benefit their students when they graduate. “The center is supposed to develop curriculum or training for future nurses and future teachers here in south Texas,” said San Miguel. She said students will be able to identify signs and be able to work with victims that have been trafficked through our area.

Chad Dunavan, Chief Nursing Officer for Doctors Hospital, said future nurses receiving this training will benefit them since the healthcare programs only focus on a patient’s physical needs. He said currently they must call third parties to help them assist people that have been human trafficked. “Adding additional education to programs to start individuals to academics is a great opportunity, not only from a physical standpoint but also to assist them in a mental standpoint how we treat these individuals,” said Dunavan. He said students will now be able to access a patient and be able to identify the best treatment.

This program will also provide research-based data to law enforcement agencies in town. Congressman Henry Cuellar said they need to fight the human trafficking that is passing through Laredo and into the United States. “Last year, we had 1.5 million people that came to the United States. This year will be over 2 million people. We are talking about two years, so over 3.5 million people have crossed, and in there you see smuggling and trafficking,” said Cuellar.

The program will be underway in the next couple of months. TAMIU officials say they will start consulting with law enforcement first before they start the human trafficking research program.

