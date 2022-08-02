Tractor trailer fire reported on I-35

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer fire is causing some traffic congestion on I-35.

A viewer sent photos showing a trailer engulfed in flames on the southbound lane of I-35 near exit 9 and 10.

The public is advised to drive with caution.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and drive with caution.

This may also create some delays for those traveling into Laredo.

No word on any injuries at the moment or what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

