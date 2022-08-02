Tractor trailer fire reported on I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer fire is causing some traffic congestion on I-35.

A viewer sent photos showing a trailer engulfed in flames on the southbound lane of I-35 near exit 9 and 10.

The public is advised to drive with caution.

This may also create some delays for those traveling into Laredo.

No word on any injuries at the moment or what started the fire.

