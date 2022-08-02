Woman accused of posting ex-boyfriend’s nude photos online
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly uploaded a nude photo of her ex-boyfriend online.
Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Marilynn Victoria Palacios and charged her with harassment.
The incident was reported on June 22, when officers received a harassment call at the 300 block of Redfish Drive.
The victim stated that his ex-girlfriend identified as Palacios published a nude photo of him on Facebook along with his cellphone number.
The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office where a warrant was approved for her arrest.
Palacios was taken to the Webb County Jail on a $3,000 bond.
