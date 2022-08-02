Woman accused of posting ex-boyfriend’s nude photos online

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly uploaded a nude photo of her ex-boyfriend online.

Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Marilynn Victoria Palacios and charged her with harassment.

The incident was reported on June 22, when officers received a harassment call at the 300 block of Redfish Drive.

The victim stated that his ex-girlfriend identified as Palacios published a nude photo of him on Facebook along with his cellphone number.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office where a warrant was approved for her arrest.

Palacios was taken to the Webb County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

