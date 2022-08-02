Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Woman accused of posting explicit photos of someone known to her online

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly uploaded explicit photos of someone known to her.

Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Marilynn Victoria Palacios and charged her with harassment.

The incident was reported on June 22, when officers received a harassment call at the 300 block of Redfish Drive.

The victim stated that Palacios published an explicit photo of them on Facebook along with their cellphone number.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office where a warrant was approved for her arrest.

Palacios was taken to the Webb County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

