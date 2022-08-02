Woman accused of posting explicit photos of someone known to her online

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly uploaded explicit photos of someone known to her.

Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Marilynn Victoria Palacios and charged her with harassment.

The incident was reported on June 22, when officers received a harassment call at the 300 block of Redfish Drive.

The victim stated that Palacios published an explicit photo of them on Facebook along with their cellphone number.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office where a warrant was approved for her arrest.

Palacios was taken to the Webb County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

