Zapata County fire station receives $1.1 million

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s over 60 years old, but now the Zapata fire station is getting a major facelift.

The Zapata County Fire department serves nearly 15,000 of its residents. Over $1 million is going to revamp one of Zapata County’s most-used facilities. The current building has outlived its lifecycle and faces plumbing issues, water damage, and has visible structural damage.

Congressman Henry Cuellar said, ”One bath for all these men and women who work there is not a good working condition. We will have a much better working condition.”

In addition, the Zapata County EMS which is housed at the current Zapata County fire station is often visited by people for their emergency medical needs.

The project will create sufficient space to accommodate anyone who might seek medical attention.

