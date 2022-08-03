Despite teacher shortage, UISD is ready for new school year

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Thousands of students are heading back to school next week, but will there be enough teachers to fill the classrooms?

It’s not just Laredo schools but across the state there is a shortage of teachers.

Despite the many challenges, UISD believes they are confident they will fill any vacant positions before the start of the new school year.

David Canales United ISD’s HR Executive Director says they only need 10 teacher spots to fill inside the district.

Canales says the reason for the vacancies is because there is a hiring process that the district must follow by the state including background and security checks.

Canales says the district needs custodians and bus drivers.

They say they have hundreds of other vacant positions, and he encourages jobseekers to apply.

Canales adds that the district is more than ready to start the new school year next week.

Parents can be assured that their kids will receive the quality education they need during the upcoming school year.

For anyone interested in applying for a position at the district you can click here.

