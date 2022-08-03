Laredo Police gives back to local students

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department and the 911 regional administration are helping students gear up for the upcoming school year.

Students filled the Laredo Police Department’s Headquarters Wednesday morning to get first dibs on backpacks filled with school supplies.

Parents and students could be seen lining up as they got a head start on gathering the supplies needed for school.

The giveaway lasted until supplies ran out.

