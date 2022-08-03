Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Police gives back to local students

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department and the 911 regional administration are helping students gear up for the upcoming school year.

Students filled the Laredo Police Department’s Headquarters Wednesday morning to get first dibs on backpacks filled with school supplies.

Parents and students could be seen lining up as they got a head start on gathering the supplies needed for school.

The giveaway lasted until supplies ran out.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Woman facing harassment charges
Woman accused of posting explicit photos of someone known to her online
Tractor trailer catches fire
Tractor trailer fire reported on I-35
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
Man accused of firing shots in central Laredo
Man accused of discharging firearm in central Laredo

Latest News

Laredo Police hold back-to-school supply drive
Laredo Police hold back-to-school supply drive
Authorities search home and find drugs and ammo
Several arrests made after drive by shooting in east Laredo
Several arrested in drive by shooting in east Laredo
Several arrested in drive by shooting in east Laredo
Low water levels at Falcon Lake
Falcon Lake running low on water