Multi-vehicle accident on McPherson sends one to the hospital

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Traffic along McPherson Road was at a standstill for a few minutes after a four-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday morning.

Laredo police were called to the intersection of International Blvd and McPherson shortly after 8 a.m.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, however one person was taken to the hospital.

People are asked to drive with caution in the area.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.