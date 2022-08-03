Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Multi-vehicle accident on McPherson sends one to the hospital

By Erika González Del Toro and Heather Sanchez
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Traffic along McPherson Road was at a standstill for a few minutes after a four-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday morning.

Laredo police were called to the intersection of International Blvd and McPherson shortly after 8 a.m.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, however one person was taken to the hospital.

People are asked to drive with caution in the area.

