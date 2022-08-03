Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
One More Real Hot Day, Then Still Hot

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The very hot air that moved south from the Great Plains has merged with the hot airmass already above Texas. This system will be our weather provider during Thursday. A little bit of a gulf influence will edge in from the east beginning Friday. Temperatures will not reach as far above 100. The gulf air will bring a slight chance of a scattered shower for a few lucky spots during the weekend, but most places will stay dry.

