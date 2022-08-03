Shop Local
Possible solutions for Falcon Lake’s low water level

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In a KGNS special report, we showed you Falcon Lake’s low water level.

Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell is urging people to save water. However, there could be a number of solutions coming to fix it.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says there are three solutions available. The first: a short-term solution would involve getting the county funds to relocate pumps to improve the water intake. The second: a mid-term solution is to dig a well at the river’s edge and extend piping under it.

They are working on the third and long-term solution. Congressman Henry Cuellar said, “we are going to be looking at this big equipment that will come in and take the sediment out so they can make the lake bigger. Instead of having the water flow down to the Gulf of Mexico, it will stay there. We think we will get one of these excavators to do the dredging. It will be here sometime in the future.”

Similar scenarios are happening across the country. The Colorado River, Lake Mead, and Lake Powell are reporting a historic low in water levels.

