Retired LPD officer named TAMIU’s chief of police

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A familiar face will serve as Texas A&M International University (TAMIU)’s chief of police.

During Monday, August 1′s city council meeting, Sergeant Cordelia Perez announced her retirement. Perez served with the Laredo Police Department for over 30 years. One of her roles was helping victims of crimes.

After her recognition, others from the department got the chance to congratulate her on her new role. She will now be the new chief of police for TAMIU. No word yet when her start date with the university will be.

