Roughly 42,000 cases still pending at Laredo Municipal Court

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As of the end of June, about 57,000 cases have already been closed at the Laredo Municipal Court. Due to this, a little over $4.3 million in fines and costs have been collected for the city. $1.8 million goes to the state. In all, that’s more than $6 million in revenue.

Now, close to 42,000 cases are still pending. Laredo Municipal Court Judge Jesus Dominguez encourages those with outstanding cases to go to the courthouse in good faith. ”Things that we look at is the ability to pay and see what alternative sentence we can give. We can either do community service or we can do some classes or we can give them credit for going on job searches and trying to find a job,” said Dominguez.

You can go to the court’s website and check on your status to see what options you have to get your pending case resolved.

