Several arrests made after drive by shooting in east Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Shots fired and a family feud ends with several people arrested.

On July 26 police were called to a shots fired call at the 200 block of Royal Oaks Street.

After a thorough investigation, authorities were able to determine that the shooting was linked to a feud between families.

Fortunately no one was injured in the shooting.

Authorities executed a search warrant at a home located at the 5100 block of Santa Rose Drive on July 29.

There they arrested five adults and two juveniles.

Jesus Rodriguez, Maximilliano Vielma, and Juan Favela were charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a controlled Substance F/1 along with the 15-year-old juvenile.

DEA took custody over Juan Cardenas and was charged with Possession with intent to distribute.

One of the juveniles was linked to another incident.

After a search of the home, officers found several packages of white powdery substance, ammunition and thousands of dollars.

