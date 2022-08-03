Staff development: Helping teachers identify problems

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Preparations are being made for everyone’s return to the classroom.

Lesson plans, security checks, all of those have been worked on over the last few weeks, but a staff development meeting was held on Wednesday, August 3 for teachers with the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) where they discussed even more topics. One of which was helping teachers identify problems some children might have at home.

Cecilia McGee, principal at Milton Elementary School explained why that is so important, especially for a child who might not be able to speak up. ”It’s very important that teachers be aware and always be aware of their students, get to know their students because sometimes they’re the first line of defense. They spend seven to eight hours a day with students. It’s very important that they notice changes in kids so that we can detect child abuse and report it accordingly because at times, the school, the teachers, are sometimes all the kids have,” said McGee.

Principal McGee also said the district prepared the campus by getting surfaces and classrooms cleaned and disinfected, as well as decorated so the kids feel welcomed when they return.

