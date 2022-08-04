Shop Local
$1.1 million for PILLAR to enhance overdose and prevention activities

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - $1.1 million is going to PILLAR (People with Ideas of Love, Liberty, Acceptance, and Respect) so that the organization can enhance overdose and prevention activities.

The federal funding will help with the organization’s new Project PAW (Positive Affirmation at Work). The grant comes from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The goal of the program is to get more people to access overdose prevention services and bring the number of drug use and prescription opioid misuse down. The project also helps to reduce complications of infectious diseases for people with, or at risk of developing a substance use disorder. Project PAW will also distribute FDA-approved overdose reversal medication.

Alexa Huerta, a counselor with PILLAR, said ”Substance abuse issues could be a coping skill, individuals who use drugs to cope. Sometimes it’s just about having a traumatic life experience, or you go out with your friends one day, you try it, and it just escalates. With that being said, it’s important to create that awareness of the dangers of substance abuse which we hope this program will do in the community.”

PILLAR will be able to help 500 people who are at risk for substance use disorders with harm reduction and support services. You can reach the organization at 956-723-7457. They are located at 6406 McPherson Road.

Laredo Center for the Arts Border Project
“The Border Project” exhibit kicks off tonight
Outlet Shoppes of Laredo prepares for tax free weekend
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo prepares for tax-free weekend
