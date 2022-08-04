Accident on Riverbank and Logistics

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident involving a tractor trailer is reported in the Mines Road area.

The incident happened a little after noon at Logistics and Riverbank Drive.

Laredo Police say a freezer truck was involved which required a heavy tow-truck to allow for removal.

According to a witness, the 18-wheeler allegedly parked in the middle of the street while the vehicle crashed into the front left side.

Police have not confirmed those details to be true at the moment, but the passenger vehicle did sustain heavy damage to the front of the car.

