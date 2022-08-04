Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Air Force charges airman in Syria base explosion from April

The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. . The Air Force has filed criminal...
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. . The Air Force has filed criminal charges against an airman in connection with an April explosion that injured U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria.(Touch Of Light / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has filed criminal charges against an airman in connection with an April explosion that injured U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria.

Tech. Sgt. David D. Dezwaan Jr. is facing several charges including dereliction of duty, destroying military property, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault in the blast that injured four service members. He has been held in confinement by the Air Force since June.

The U.S. military initially reported that the injuries were caused by artillery or another form of indirect fire. But the Pentagon later said the April 7 attack was carried out by the “deliberate placement of explosive charges” by one or more individuals at an ammunition holding area and shower facility on the base, known as Green Village.

The Air Force, in a statement Thursday, said a preliminary hearing date has been set for Aug. 23 at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

Dezwaan, an explosive ordnance disposal specialist, also was charged with accessing a government computer with an unauthorized purpose and obtaining classified information.

The blasts hit two support buildings. Four service members were evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.

Officials have provided no insight into any motivation for the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Cordelia Perez
Retired LPD officer named TAMIU’s chief of police
Woman facing harassment charges
Woman accused of posting explicit photos of someone known to her online
Multi-vehicle accident
Multi-vehicle accident on McPherson sends one to the hospital
Authorities search home and find drugs and ammo
Several arrests made after drive by shooting in east Laredo
Vallecillo Road Project
Vallecillo Road Project is still in the planning phase seven years later

Latest News

An animal control officer in Baytown, Texas, found the German shepherd, named Sheba, while on...
Stolen dog found 600 miles away, nearly 5 years later
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is charging current and former...
Garland announces charges in Breonna Taylor death
Court documents show the victim’s mother and stepfather, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason...
Parents hog-tied child, left him bound for nearly 10 hours, court documents say
Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid