“The Border Project” exhibit kicks off tonight

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new art exhibit that explores life on the U.S./Mexico border is making its debut on Thursday, August 4 at the Laredo Center for the Arts.

The exhibit is titled “The Border Project.” It has a virtual reality experience that showcases Laredo and Nuevo Laredo and its bi-cultural landscape.

The opening kicks off from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This includes a panel discussion at 7 p.m. with the artist Julio Cesar Obscura. If you can’t make it out tonight, the exhibit can still be seen at the Laredo Center for the Arts until Saturday, August 20.

