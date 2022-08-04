CBP employee accused of assault arrested

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee, Eliomar Santos, is arrested in an alleged assault case.

On July 31, Laredo police were called out to a disturbance by a home on Areca Drive. When they arrived, they were met by a woman who said she had left a home in the area after she was allegedly held against her will. She told police she was held in a closet allegedly by Santos.

It’s reported she had visible signs of an assault. It’s believed a night out led to a verbal argument that turned physical.

KGNSconfirmed Santos is a CBP employee.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.