City hosts mobile health clinic this Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you or your child need a health screening, there’s a clinic hosted by the city of Laredo happening on Friday, August 5.

For the third time, the Mobile Health Clinic will be parked in south Laredo. The event will have over 20 health care entities providing free to low-cost services to the Laredo community from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sisters of Mercy water park located on 2201 Zacatecas Street.

