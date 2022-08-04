Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

City hosts mobile health clinic this Friday

Mobile health unit offers vaccines
Mobile health unit offers vaccines(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you or your child need a health screening, there’s a clinic hosted by the city of Laredo happening on Friday, August 5.

For the third time, the Mobile Health Clinic will be parked in south Laredo. The event will have over 20 health care entities providing free to low-cost services to the Laredo community from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sisters of Mercy water park located on 2201 Zacatecas Street.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

41-year-old Jose Casarez III
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for string of robberies
Sergeant Cordelia Perez
Retired LPD officer named TAMIU’s chief of police
Woman facing harassment charges
Woman accused of posting explicit photos of someone known to her online
Multi-vehicle accident
Multi-vehicle accident on McPherson sends one to the hospital
Authorities search home and find drugs and ammo
Several arrests made after drive by shooting in east Laredo

Latest News

Laredo Police arrest man wanted for string of robberies
LISD welcomes back teachers
LISD welcomes teachers with open arms
LISD convocation welcomes teachers
The heat will continue!
Not 105F, but the 100F heat will continue