City of Laredo addresses applications sent to the Texas Water Development Board

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is addressing its efforts to improve the water and sewer infrastructure in our area.

On Wednesday, August 3, the city issued a statement saying that the need in Texas for water and sewer improvements is much greater than what the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) can offer through its funding programs.

The statement says that the city has always submitted applications in a timely manner to take advantage of available funding opportunities such as grants, and low interest rate loans.

This year the city submitted 14 applications for projects addressing the water and sewer infrastructure.

On Friday, July 29, Laredo Mayor and the city’s management team met virtually with the TWDB to discuss the submitted applications.

The most recent applications submitted by the city, which competed against more than 400 applications across the state, did not receive a favorable review from the TWDB.

According to TWDB officials, it had nothing to do with timing but with three factors including an overwhelming amount of applications compared to previous years and Laredo did not qualify as a disadvantaged city because the median income was too high; therefore, this caused the city to not rank higher compared to other cities that applied.

The TWDB grant/loan programs require all applicants to file applications timely to qualify for a statewide Intended Use Plan (IUP).

No applicants can qualify for funding unless the applicant’s projects are in the IUP. None of the 14 projects the city submitted were included in the list.

Since 2014 the City of Laredo has submitted 40 projects and seven projects were funded. In total, the City of Laredo has received over $196 million dollars from TWDB.

The city expects to continue applying for the same funding from the TWDB annually.

