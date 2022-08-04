Hawks Hoping to Fly High into 2022 Season

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

The time for a new football season is here and the guys down in Zapata are gearing up for what they are hoping will be a big year as they bring back a number of key positions, while at the same time getting the challenge of one of the toughest districts in the state.

Every two years UIL sets out new realignments, moving schools from district to district. This year it felt like Zapata might have gotten the short end of the stick drawing the likes of Calallen, Alice and Tuloso Midway to fight for playoff spots with.

“We just gotta play tough and not be scared. Everyone always says that they are the big schools but I say we are the underdogs. Everyone looks at Zapata like we are a small town and that we don’t have the skill but I know we do and we work hard, trust me.”

District play will kick off with Calallen, a team known around the state for being one of the best in whatever level they play at. For the Hawks they are eager to get tested right out of the gate.

“We’re ready, we’re ready all day, we’re ready.”

“We can’t be crying about what we’re seeing, we have to prepare and we have to prepare to put the kids in the best position possible and that’s what we can do.”

One reason for the confidence is a number of returning players, most notably on the offensive side of the ball where Landon Martinez was the starter last season as a freshman. Now with a year under his belt, his team is excited to see what he can do.

“He’s excited about what he can do now, all the jitterbugs are out and it’s time to rock and roll.”

It’s not just Martinez returning but also running back Alan Pina and a good group of receivers as well.

“It feels good all in all and I know we have a good quarterback and running back and I can count on them for everything.”

“When you see the kids grow up right in front of your eyes, it’s an amazing feeling. Just seeing them fill in with more muscle on them getting some more speed on them.”

And when asked about their goals for the upcoming season, the Hawks aren’t bashful about where they want to be.

“Gotta get into the playoffs, at least the playoffs.”

“Well we’re going to win them all, win all ten.”

