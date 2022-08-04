Laredo Area Community Foundation distributes over $167,000 in scholarships

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Soon-to-be college freshmen from the south Texas area were recognized on Wednesday, August 3.

Students present at the event were part of the 92 students to who the Laredo Area Community Foundation gifted scholarships. Students who have received this year’s scholarships come from Laredo, Cotulla, Zapata and Mirando City.

The foundation is able to give these scholarships out thanks to donations. Christine Cerda with the foundation said, “These young people are indeed the future of our community. Our donors, some who have passed, were committed to making sure the youth of south Texas had the opportunity to pursue high education.”

The Laredo Area Community Foundation has given $167,000 in 2022 through its scholarships and programs.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.