Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Area Community Foundation distributes over $167,000 in scholarships

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Soon-to-be college freshmen from the south Texas area were recognized on Wednesday, August 3.

Students present at the event were part of the 92 students to who the Laredo Area Community Foundation gifted scholarships. Students who have received this year’s scholarships come from Laredo, Cotulla, Zapata and Mirando City.

The foundation is able to give these scholarships out thanks to donations. Christine Cerda with the foundation said, “These young people are indeed the future of our community. Our donors, some who have passed, were committed to making sure the youth of south Texas had the opportunity to pursue high education.”

The Laredo Area Community Foundation has given $167,000 in 2022 through its scholarships and programs.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

41-year-old Jose Casarez III
Two men detained after Laredo Police search building complex
Sergeant Cordelia Perez
Retired LPD officer named TAMIU’s chief of police
Woman facing harassment charges
Woman accused of posting explicit photos of someone known to her online
Multi-vehicle accident
Multi-vehicle accident on McPherson sends one to the hospital
Authorities search home and find drugs and ammo
Several arrests made after drive by shooting in east Laredo

Latest News

File photo
LISD inviting parents to meet the teacher
Accident on Riverbank and Logistics
Accident on Riverbank and Logistics
Accident on Riverbank and Logistics
Two taken into custody after police search home
Two in custody after police search central Laredo apartment