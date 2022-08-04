LISD highlights safety during board meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As many parents prepare to send their kids back to school, security is a top priority that has been on the minds of many this school year.

In light of the Uvalde shooting which happened back in May, security measures continue to be a hot topic for schools everywhere including campuses at LISD.

Oscar Perez the Executive Director for Health and Safety says this year the district will be following some strict measures.

“For example. We’re not going to be allowing people just drive in fast to go leave their student who may be late”, said Perez.

Perez says there is a reason for new safety measures coming to LISD schools and hopes both parents and students will cooperate to make the return easier.

“We become their parents, and so they become our children. They are our children and we want to take care of every single one of them”, said Perez.

For example, schools want to easily identify students while they walk the hallways of their campus.

One way to do this is by bringing back dress codes that serve as uniforms.

Another measure is closing the gates when drop-off time is done.

These measures aim to control the number of people coming in and out of the schools.

Since safety is a high priority this year, the district is also increasing the number of patrols they have.

