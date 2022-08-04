Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

LISD inviting parents to meet the teacher

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the first day of school approaches for Laredo-area students, one school district is inviting parents to meet the teacher before the school year starts.

LISD is holding a district-wide meet the teacher night from now until 6 p.m. at all of their elementary schools.

It’s an opportunity for parents to get acquainted with their child’s teacher before the school year starts.

Classes for LISD start on Wednesday August 10.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

41-year-old Jose Casarez III
Two men detained after Laredo Police search building complex
Sergeant Cordelia Perez
Retired LPD officer named TAMIU’s chief of police
Woman facing harassment charges
Woman accused of posting explicit photos of someone known to her online
Multi-vehicle accident
Multi-vehicle accident on McPherson sends one to the hospital
Authorities search home and find drugs and ammo
Several arrests made after drive by shooting in east Laredo

Latest News

Laredo Area Community Foundation distributes over $167,000 in scholarships
Laredo Area Community Foundation distributes over $167,000 in scholarships
Accident on Riverbank and Logistics
Accident on Riverbank and Logistics
Accident on Riverbank and Logistics
Two taken into custody after police search home
Two in custody after police search central Laredo apartment