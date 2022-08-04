LISD inviting parents to meet the teacher

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the first day of school approaches for Laredo-area students, one school district is inviting parents to meet the teacher before the school year starts.

LISD is holding a district-wide meet the teacher night from now until 6 p.m. at all of their elementary schools.

It’s an opportunity for parents to get acquainted with their child’s teacher before the school year starts.

Classes for LISD start on Wednesday August 10.

