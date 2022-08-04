LISD welcomes teachers with open arms

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of teachers from the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) filled the Performing Arts Complex for a convocation to welcome back all teachers and professionals.

It’s been a challenging couple of months for schools with the Uvalde tragedy and the spotlight on school security, but the end of summer and return to classes brings many emotions and everyone is definitely feeling it. Roberto Puente, chief revenue officer for LISD, said “I see a new challenge this year, a big challenge, and we have to be more aware as to what is going on in our surroundings and in our schools.”

After the Uvalde shooting, schools across the state of Texas took proactive safety measures. “We’re taking all measures to prevent that, and we’ve gone through several trainings throughout the summer,” said Puente.

While security continues to be the most important topic this school year, teachers say going back to school this time feels the most normal it has been in over two years. Edna Garza, the human resources administrator for LISD, said, “We’re very excited. After two years of being with the COVID pandemic, this is the first year that we think all our students will return and we’re anxiously waiting for them so that our staff can fully prepare them.”

Puente said, “It’s more exciting. To me, it’s more exciting. I’m looking forward to seeing all my students back.” To help make going back to school as smooth as ever, Puente asks parents to keep an eye out in their community and report any unusual activity.

The return to school for all LISD and UISD students is Wednesday, August 10.

