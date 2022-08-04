Shop Local
Not 105F, but the 100F heat will continue

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Gulf air will edge west from the gulf, and will have enough of an influence on our weather to end our 105F heat. 100F heat will likely continue over our area. With a bit more in the way of gulf moisture, we will see more clouds in our skies, and a few lucky spots could get afternoon sea breeze showers during the weekend. I do not see anything widespread and drought ending, and most locations will stay dry. I will watch the radar with hope.

