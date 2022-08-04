The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo prepares for tax-free weekend

Shop Local
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas families will get some relief with their back-to-school shopping starting on Friday, August 5.

Friday kicks off the state’s annual tax-free weekend. This year’s sales tax holiday runs through Sunday, August 7. The tax-free purchases apply to most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks that are sold for less than $100.

The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo is preparing to be a one-stop shop for shoppers looking for a deal this weekend. Erica Contreras with the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo said, “we have great sales on uniforms, backpacks. Everything you might need for back to school, we have it here and at discounted prices.

The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo will also be hosting a back-to-school bash on Saturday, August 6 starting at 10 a.m. The first 400 children will receive a backpack with school supplies and there will be a tablet giveaway every 30 minutes.

