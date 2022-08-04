Several detained in central Laredo after tactical team enters apartment

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several people are detained after police show up at several homes in central Laredo.

A large amount of police presence was at the intersection of Park Street and San Leonardo Avenue a little before 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 4.

Laredo police had more than 10 patrol units in the area where they were conducting searches and evacuating people from the buildings. A tactical team finally went into one of the apartment units in the area. Two people were detained.

KGNS reached out to police for more information but has not heard back at the time of this publication.

