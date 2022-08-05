Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House

The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.
The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House, fire officials said Thursday.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the four people were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex.

They were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

A portion of the park remained closed Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Jose Casarez III
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for string of robberies
Sergeant Cordelia Perez
Retired LPD officer named TAMIU’s chief of police
Woman facing harassment charges
Woman accused of posting explicit photos of someone known to her online
Multi-vehicle accident
Multi-vehicle accident on McPherson sends one to the hospital
Authorities search home and find drugs and ammo
Several arrests made after drive by shooting in east Laredo

Latest News

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
UISD makes changes to bag policy
UISD discusses limited bag policy