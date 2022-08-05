Bruni Badgers have high hopes for 2022 season

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Like many other schools in south Texas, the guys in Bruni hit the practice field this week for the upcoming football season but for the Badgers it’s a shot at redemption.

Like many of his teammates, Jorge Preza has high expectations this football season.

This year Jorge is really looking to go beyond the second round.

It’s been almost eight months since that second-round game that didn’t allow the Bruni Badgers to take it to the next level, despite their best efforts, junior quarterback Albert Esquivel finished the season with 16 total touchdowns and the second most yards in the district, something he sees as meaningless.

“I don’t really let it get in the way I don’t think about it, you know people say it’s good but, in my head, I’m like, it isn’t good enough, this year I’m trying to do way better than last year, said Esquivel.

Head football coach Richard Johnson says, Esquivel has done a lot of growing up this past couple of years and has been training in the weight room.

“Every day he’s in here in our scheduled workouts even when we don’t have workouts, he’s a guy that’s always calling me or the other coaches, he’s been to some camps and he’s always looking to get one percent better every day and that’s awesome”, said Johnson.

With only three weeks away from their first non-district task of the season the Badgers continue to put in work on the field and in the weight room.

Coach Johnson says, “I’m just excited to come out here and get to work with this great group of kids again we got a great group of kids I love coming to work with these guys we have a great coaching staff just every day I’m allowed to be here with these guys it’s a blessing I’m just ready to have a good season and go play some ball.”

“Everybody is working right now; everybody is outside right now running having practice. what’s the difference? The only thing that’s different it practices harder be more discipline but I think we’re going to win the district this year and we won’t have any trouble beating everybody in this district”, said Daniel Zepeda.

The badgers open up the season in a non-district match up against TMI Episcopal from San Antonio on Friday August 26, they also get Sacred Heart, Freer, Kaufer and Granger to round out non district.

After the bye in week six, it’s time for district play as they open up against Agua Dulce. The badgers will get another bye in the mix and then it’s a sprint down the stretch with Woodsboro, Pettus and Benavides to close out the season.

