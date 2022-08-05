The Bruni Badgers Prepare for Start of New Football Season

Shop Local
By Gilberto Obregon
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

The Bruni Badgers are coming off a 6-4 season with only one district lost, after an impressive year from then sophomore Quarterback Albert Esquivel.

Coach Johnson and the Badgers are now getting ready for the start of the new season with hopes of breaking that second round playoff barrier.

