City of Laredo to hold CPR training class
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to learn how to save a life.
This weekend Councilmember Mercurio Martinez III, the Laredo Health Department, fire officials and other experts will take part in a CPR Stop the Bleed Awareness event.
Experts will go over the proper technique on how to perform CPR during an emergency situation as well as how to tie a tourniquet and other lifesaving skills.
Officials from the health department will also be on hand to provide Covid-19 tests and vaccines to the community.
There will also be free food and door prizes while supplies last.
It all starts at 8 a.m. at the Hayne’s Recreation Center.
