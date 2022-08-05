City of Laredo to hold CPR training class

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to learn how to save a life.

This weekend Councilmember Mercurio Martinez III, the Laredo Health Department, fire officials and other experts will take part in a CPR Stop the Bleed Awareness event.

Experts will go over the proper technique on how to perform CPR during an emergency situation as well as how to tie a tourniquet and other lifesaving skills.

Officials from the health department will also be on hand to provide Covid-19 tests and vaccines to the community.

There will also be free food and door prizes while supplies last.

It all starts at 8 a.m. at the Hayne’s Recreation Center.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.